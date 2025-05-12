Register To Win: Exclusive Advance Screening: Mission Impossible

For the “Mission Impossible" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on May 12th, 2025 and 11:59 PM on May 15, 2025, by visiting www.power98fm.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on April 14, 2025 and upon verification, winner will receive a pair of tickets to the "Mission Impossible" Screening at AMC Northlake on May 21, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $50. One (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Otherwise, WPEG-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!