This Day in Top 40 History: May 10

Over the years, the Top 40 music has witnessed numerous milestones on May 10, including chart-topping songs and tours by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Ava Max, and Olivia Rodrigo. Justin Timberlake also performed on this day as part of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 10 saw the following charting hits and fan favorites touring:

1986: Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All" jumped from No. 7 to No. 3 after seven weeks on the charts, and Janet Jackson's "What Have You Done For Me Lately" was No. 5 in its 12th week.

2023: Pop diva Beyoncé kicked off her 56-show Renaissance World Tour at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

2023: Ava Max performed at Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway, for part of her On Tour (Finally) tour. Fans appreciated hearing her sing "Cold as Ice" and "Sweet but Psycho."

2024: Puerto Rican-born superstar Bad Bunny performed at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, during his Most Wanted Tour. Bad Bunny is known for his Latin pop and hip-hop style. He also had the first all-Spanish record to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

2024: Pop sensation Taylor Swift performed at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France, as part of her mega The Eras Tour, which spanned 149 shows in 21 countries and grossed around $2 billion in ticket sales.

2024: Pop star Olivia Rodrigo performed at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, during her GUTS World Tour. She sang hit songs such as "ballad of a homeschooled girl" and "love is embarrassing."

2024: Prince of Pop Justin Timberlake performed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Timberlake is known for smash hits such as "Rock Your Body" and "Say Something."

Industry Changes and Challenges

From marriages and divorces to lawsuits, May 10 saw several changes and challenges in Top 40 music, including:

2000: Crooner Michael Bolton had charges filed against him, which a federal appeals court upheld. The charges stated that Bolton's 1991 hit song "Love Is a Wonderful Thing" plagiarized significant parts of The Isleby Brothers' song of the same name.

2005: Singer and GRAMMY award winner Seal and model/television personality Heidi Klum were married on May 10. The couple, who divorced in 2012, share four children.