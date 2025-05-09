ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lady Gaga Pulls in 2.5 Million Fans at Brazil Beach Concert, Breaks Records

Lady Gaga made history on May 3 by performing at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach with an estimated 2.5 million people in attendance, thus breaking the record for the largest…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lady Gaga performs during a massive free show at Copacabana Beach on May 03, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Buda Mendes via Getty Images

Lady Gaga made history on May 3 by performing at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach with an estimated 2.5 million people in attendance, thus breaking the record for the largest concert ever for a female act. The free concert was part of the Todo Mundo no Rio project and Gaga's first show in Brazil since 2012. The concert was also a live show for her new album, Mayhem.

"Tonight, we're making history," Gaga told the audience. "Thank you for making history with me."

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Brazilian authorities revealed they had foiled a bomb plot targeting the concert. “Operation Fake Monster” included arrests of suspects planning to commit attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails.  Those arrested were members of an online hate group that was trying to incite violence against the LGBTQ+ community and recruit teenagers to their project. Gaga and her team were unaware of the threat until after the event, as authorities chose to withhold the information to prevent public panic.

In a heartfelt Instagram post following the concert, Gaga expressed her gratitude: "Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night's show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. Your heart shines so bright, and your culture is so vibrant and special. I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you."

The record-breaking concert adds momentum to Gaga's upcoming Mayhem Ball tour, which runs from July through November 2025. Announced in late March, the tour was inspired by the overwhelming response to her new album. "I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore, but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going," she wrote on Instagram. "This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it."

InstagramLady Gaga
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
10 Most Underrated Ariana Grande Songs You Need To Listen to Now
Music10 Most Underrated Ariana Grande Songs You Need To Listen to NowErin Cline
Versace Picks Sabrina Carpenter to Lead 2024 La Vacanza Campaign
MusicVersace Picks Sabrina Carpenter to Lead 2024 La Vacanza CampaignJennifer Eggleston
Ed Sheeran performs at Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicEd Sheeran’s Top Songs: Solo Hits vs. Collaborations — A Musical JourneyMandi Rainwater
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect