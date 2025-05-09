Lady Gaga Pulls in 2.5 Million Fans at Brazil Beach Concert, Breaks Records

Lady Gaga made history on May 3 by performing at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach with an estimated 2.5 million people in attendance, thus breaking the record for the largest concert ever for a female act. The free concert was part of the Todo Mundo no Rio project and Gaga's first show in Brazil since 2012. The concert was also a live show for her new album, Mayhem.

"Tonight, we're making history," Gaga told the audience. "Thank you for making history with me."

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Brazilian authorities revealed they had foiled a bomb plot targeting the concert. “Operation Fake Monster” included arrests of suspects planning to commit attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails. Those arrested were members of an online hate group that was trying to incite violence against the LGBTQ+ community and recruit teenagers to their project. Gaga and her team were unaware of the threat until after the event, as authorities chose to withhold the information to prevent public panic.

In a heartfelt Instagram post following the concert, Gaga expressed her gratitude: "Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night's show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. Your heart shines so bright, and your culture is so vibrant and special. I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you."