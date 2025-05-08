No, That Wasn’t Rosa Parks on Lisa Manobal’s Met Gala Look

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Lisa in black lace met gala
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Let’s clear something up before the internet combusts: Rosa Parks did not make a surprise cameo on Lisa Manobal’s underwear at the 2025 Met Gala.

The BLACKPINK star turned heads earlier this week at fashion’s biggest night in New York City with her bold, lingerie-inspired outfit. From afar, it looked like your standard high-fashion moment — black tights, cheeky undies, a sleek blazer — but once the zoom-ins hit social media, fans started asking, "Wait... is that Rosa Parks on her butt?"

LISA in black lace Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

That rumor spread faster than a viral dance challenge, but according to the team behind her look, it's just not true. In a statement to Vulture, a rep for artist Henry Taylor, who created the artwork on Lisa’s outfit in collaboration with Pharrell Williams, set the record straight:

"The figure featured in Lisa’s Louis Vuitton look is not Rosa Parks, but one of Henry’s neighbors."

The rep added:

"The faces seen on this look, as well as on previous LV garments featuring Taylor’s artwork, are all drawn from his personal life — family members, friends, and neighbors."

These images came straight from Taylor’s existing artworks, which were shared with LVMH for Pharrell’s debut Louis Vuitton collection in 2023.

They wrapped it up with this:

"None of the individuals depicted in any of the garments are Rosa Parks or other well-known figures from Black cultural history. They are all people from Henry’s own life."

Still, the outfit caused a major stir on social media on Monday, May 5, when Lisa arrived at the Met in a striking lace bodysuit that had eagle-eyed fans zooming in on every inch. Vogue previously reported that Taylor had embroidered portraits into the design, and a statement from Louis Vuitton said the lace includes “portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life.” No mention of celebrities or historical icons, though.

Lisa completed the look with a black Louis Vuitton purse, matching pumps, a pearl chain hanging from her jacket, and a voluminous updo. Her makeup was soft and elegant — a perfect match for the bold fashion statement.

As always, the Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on the first Monday of May. This year’s event supported the museum’s spring 2025 exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Curator-in-Charge Andrew Bolton explained that the exhibit, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, looks at “the Black dandy as both a concept and an identity signifier.”

According to the museum’s Instagram, the exhibition “presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to the present through an exploration of the concept of dandyism.”

So no, Rosa Parks wasn't there in lace form. But the night was definitely one for the history books — or at least the fashion blogs.

