Lady Gaga and Elton John Reportedly Performing at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding

Rumor has it that Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John will reportedly be playing at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. (Well, when you’re one of the richest men on the planet and you’re throwing a wedding, you don’t just hire a DJ.)



According to reports, the wedding of the year will feature performances by none other than Gaga and Elton, bringing together glitter, glam, and enough star power to launch another rocket into space (minus Katy Perry).

Lady Gaga and Elton John to Sing in Bezos-Sánchez Nuptials

According to the Daily Mail, Sánchez and Bezos have hired Gaga and Elton to sing at their June 24-26 wedding. The wedding was first reported to be happening on Bezos’ $500 million mega-yacht. However, it was confirmed that the wedding will take place in Venice, Italy. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro of Venice said in a statement, “We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city.”

Per the outlet’s source, “Lauren wanted some big talent to sing for them, and it just doesn't get any bigger than Gaga and Elton. It also helps that Gaga and Elton are good friends and were happy to do it together, which is cool. It will be like a mini vacation for the besties.”

No official news yet on what songs the duo will perform. However, the insider claimed it would likely have a duet and would include “several well-known tunes.” Gaga, who is currently on tour, will have a break during the wedding dates.

However, a source told Page Six that the “Bad Romance” singer will not perform at the Amazon founder’s wedding. The insider also said that the wedding is not even in Gaga’s calendar.

Even if Gaga and Elton end up being no-shows (hey, even icons get double-booked), the star power won’t be lacking. A-list guests expected to attend include Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, and Katy Perry.