Rihanna Teases Fans: Baby on the Way, But R9 Isn’t Off the Table
Just when fans thought Rihanna couldn’t top her past Met Gala looks, she wowed the world again—this time not just with fashion, but with a surprise baby bump reveal right before the big event! Naturally, the internet exploded with questions—and one of the biggest was: "Wait... what about R9?"
Back in 2020, Rihanna teased fans with news of new music in the works. “Music is still my first love, so I can’t wait to put something out that I’m really proud of and excited about. It is probably gonna be sooner than my fans think, but I’m just gonna leave that alone.” Fast forward five years, and fans are still (very patiently?) waiting.
On the Met Gala steps, ET caught up with the superstar and asked how she’s feeling during her third pregnancy. “I’m good, I’m shockingly feeling okay and not too overwhelmed at the moment,” Rihanna said. But they didn’t stop there. The interviewer pushed a little further: “Is this putting R9 on pause even longer? Because you were in production.” Rihanna, always keeping fans on their toes, answered with a grin, “No…Maybe a few videos, but I could still sing.”