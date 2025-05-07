ContestsEvents
North Carolina Senate Backs New 60-Mile Trail Along South Fork Catawba River

Jim Mayhew

Catawba river rocks and rapids in South Carolina

Getty Images Stock Photo

State senators voted to build a 60-mile path near Charlotte that follows the South Fork Catawba River. This marks the first state trail in the Charlotte region.

"This will be the first state trail or (state) park in the greater Gaston area. Some people might refer to that as the greater Charlotte area," said Sen. Brad Overcash to WUNC.

Overcash's Senate Bill 329 now moves to the House. The bill outlines construction and upkeep plans.

The path, named South Fork Passage State Trail, cuts across Catawba, Lincoln, and Gaston counties. Visitors will find 3,600 acres of protected space perfect for water sports, walking, and cycling.

The current path spans 25 miles, with 15 miles on land and 10 on water. This addition builds on the state's existing 3,900-mile trail system.

The site meets state standards for trail status. It pulls in out-of-town guests and shows off the area's beauty and history.

Old textile mills from the 1800s and 1900s still stand by the water. The site also played a part in both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.

Nature thrives here. Majestic bald eagles nest in tall trees by the water's edge. Rare bog turtles crawl through wetlands while monarch butterflies float above.

In the river, seagreen darters and Santee chubs swim freely. The banks burst with native plants like bigleaf magnolias and rare Schweinitz's sunflowers.

Where textile mills once churned by the South Fork Catawba River, people will soon be able to come play outdoors and watch wildlife. The water that powered industry now draws those seeking peace in nature.

catawba riverNorth Carolina
Jim MayhewWriter
