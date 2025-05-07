Disney World Launching Adults Only Experience This Summer

Ready to visit the happiest place on Earth? Well, it's no longer happy just for the kiddos. Disney World is launching an adults-only experience debuting this summer. So, drop the kids off and enjoy a great time at the park.

On April 28, Disney unveiled its GEO-82 Fireworks Experience that is "exclusive to guests ages 21 and up," according to the website.

The experience cost $179 in addition to the admission to the theme park. Guests are to make a reservation in advance. Bookings officially opened on May 6, and guests can book their spot now.

At GEO-82, guests can enjoy a spread inside Epcot's iconic sphere. You will get to sit at a private table by the window with views of Luminous: The Symphony of Us nighttime spectacular. This is the fireworks show that happens at World Showcase Lagoon.

The menu will include champagne, exclusive cocktails, a tower of light bites, and a selection of sweets. Guests will get to enjoy the dining experience, a great view of the fireworks, music, and an enjoyable experience with adults only.

The experience will begin on June 4 as GEO-82 has its official grand opening for guests.

Guests will need a valid photo ID to prove they are 21+ and should arrive an hour before the scheduled start time.