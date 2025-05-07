ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Disney World Launching Adults Only Experience This Summer

Ready to visit the happiest place on Earth? Well, it’s no longer happy just for the kiddos. Disney World is launching an adults-only experience debuting this summer. So, drop the…

Randi Moultrie

ORLANDO, FL – OCTOBER 8: Guests leave Walt Disney World’s Epcot October 8, 2003 near Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)

Ready to visit the happiest place on Earth? Well, it's no longer happy just for the kiddos. Disney World is launching an adults-only experience debuting this summer. So, drop the kids off and enjoy a great time at the park.

On April 28, Disney unveiled its GEO-82 Fireworks Experience that is "exclusive to guests ages 21 and up," according to the website.

The experience cost $179 in addition to the admission to the theme park. Guests are to make a reservation in advance. Bookings officially opened on May 6, and guests can book their spot now.

At GEO-82, guests can enjoy a spread inside Epcot's iconic sphere. You will get to sit at a private table by the window with views of Luminous: The Symphony of Us nighttime spectacular. This is the fireworks show that happens at World Showcase Lagoon.

The menu will include champagne, exclusive cocktails, a tower of light bites, and a selection of sweets. Guests will get to enjoy the dining experience, a great view of the fireworks, music, and an enjoyable experience with adults only.

The experience will begin on June 4 as GEO-82 has its official grand opening for guests.

Guests will need a valid photo ID to prove they are 21+ and should arrive an hour before the scheduled start time.

Drop the kids off and come back and enjoy this experience with just the adults. Get more details here.

adultsDisney World
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Bye Bye Skype: Here’s Why Microsoft Pulled the Plug on the App
Human InterestBye Bye Skype: Here’s Why Microsoft Pulled the Plug on the AppYvette DeLaCruz
This Day in Sports History: May 7
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 7Michael Garaventa
5 Creative DIY Gifts For Mom
Human Interest5 Creative DIY Gifts For Mom
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect