Fan Wants $700 Back After View Blocked at Beyoncé’s SoFi Show

A Beyoncé fan is demanding a $700 refund following a disappointing showing at the singer's Cowboy Carter tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The fan, who spent $350 on each of two tickets, was expecting a deluxe concert experience, but a host of problems affected the event.

"I couldn't believe that I'd spent $700 for me and my friend to see Bey live, but she is the most awarded artist in Grammy history and has been lauded as the greatest performer ever to grace the stage," the fan shared with Daily Mail. When they arrived, the fan found their view severely blocked by scaffolding and other large items that hadn't been on the tickets.

The sound was not good during the concert — too loud and distorted to enjoy Beyoncé's performance. The disgruntled fan likened it to a toddler's karaoke machine, suggesting that SoFi Stadium has terrible acoustics. Sound bounced against the roof and walls, creating a tinny and echoey experience.

Any attempt to address these with the concert staff resulted in frustration at the lack of help and poor communication in the middle of chaos. On top of that, the fan complained about the old air conditioning system inside the stadium, making a joke that he would have been warmer in an igloo.

The fan said these complaints ruined the concert experience, although Beyoncé was great and showed off her vocal skills and stage presence. "I frantically checked my tickets again to see if there had been some mention of an obstructed view that I'd missed, [but] there wasn't," they added. "I felt completely bamboozled."