Charlotte Pizza Joints Dish Out 20+ Styles Across Town

Pizza spots fill Charlotte's streets, serving slices from thin-crust New York style to thick Detroit squares. These spots pop up everywhere, from busy downtown corners to quiet Mooresville streets.

At Pizza Baby, perfection took time. The team tested dozens of dough recipes, studied with pizza masters from Long Island, then opened two spots: one in Wesley Heights, another tucked away in Elizabeth.

Wood smoke fills the air at eight local spots. At Aliño, flames lick 16-inch crusts in brick ovens. Osteria Luca and Stagioni craft pies with fresh-made toppings, letting smoke work its magic.

Each corner of town brings its own pizza style. Emmy Squared bakes thick, crispy Detroit squares. Mama Ricotta's brings New Haven flair to their pies. Over at Geno D's, thin rectangular slices show off Jersey Shore roots.

Size matters at some spots. Benny Pennello's serves giant 28-inch pies, cut into massive slices at two locations. When lines got too long, they opened Benny Ferrovia's in the South End.

Fast spots keep up with hungry crowds. Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen pulls hot Neapolitan pies from ovens in two minutes flat. Bird Pizzeria keeps it simple in Optimist Park: just three choices: plain, plant-based, or white.

Night owls flock to NoDa's Zämbies when bars close. King of Fire started on wheels, then planted roots downtown and across the border in Clover.

Old favorites make comebacks too. After 20 quiet years, Zepeddie's brought their New York and Sicilian pies back to LoSo, along with stuffed calzones that locals missed.