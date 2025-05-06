Get Tickets For The Fantastic Fanale

ContestsEvents
Women's pro soccer is ON. THE. CLIMB. Carolina Ascent is throwing a massive FANTASTIC FANALE on Saturday, May 17th. The fun starts at 3 pm, and it's an epic day…

Carolina Ascent FC
Women’s pro soccer is ON. THE. CLIMB. Carolina Ascent is throwing a massive FANTASTIC FANALE on Saturday, May 17th. The fun starts at 3 pm, and it’s an epic day with playoff implications as they face the Tampa Bay Sun! The Fantastic Fanale features world-class women’s pro soccer, a massive pregame tailgate party, a Taylor Swift cover band concert, and free Ascent beach towels to the first 1,000 fans. They’re rising to a whole new level with the Carolina Ascent FANtastic FANale on Saturday, May 17th. Tickets are on sale now here.

