Get Carolina Ascent FC Tickets

Women’s pro soccer is ON. THE. CLIMB. Carolina Ascent is throwing their first annual FANTASTIC FANALE on Saturday, May 17th. It all starts at 3 pm with a massive Base Camp Bash tailgate party with music, games, food trucks, and cold drinks in Independence Park. Then, join them at 5:30 pm in the beach club for a huge Swiftee pregame concert featuring live music from Love Story, a Taylor Swift tribute. At 7 pm, your Ascent finishes their Climb to the playoffs at Memorial Stadium as they face the Tampa Bay Sun. It’s an epic day with playoff implications! Plus, the first 1,000 fans receive a free Ascent beach towel! Click here to secure your seats and cheer on your Carolina Ascent in a game with massive playoff implications!