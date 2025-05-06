André 3000 Unveils Surprise Piano Album, ‘7 Piano Sketches’
André 3000, best known as one-half of Outkast, has just released a surprise instrumental album called 7 Piano Sketches. As the title hints, the project features seven piano-focused tracks, each…
André 3000, best known as one-half of Outkast, has just released a surprise instrumental album called 7 Piano Sketches. As the title hints, the project features seven piano-focused tracks, each introduced by André himself, Emmy Paalman, or Fatima Robinson reading the song titles aloud. The album also includes small touches like vocal effects and occasional samples—like a laugh track in the piece “Off Rhythm Laughter.”
Interestingly, André originally considered calling the album The Best Worst Rap Album in History. According to a report from Pitchfork, in a press release, he explained:
“It’s jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all. It’s the best because it’s the free-est emotionally and best I’ve felt personally. It’s the best because it’s like a palette cleanser for me.”
This is André’s first release since New Blue Sun in 2023, a flute-based album that marked his solo debut. Now, with 7 Piano Sketches, he continues exploring instrumental music in a deeply personal way.
The release wasn’t random—André dropped the album late at night to line up with his appearance at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. There, he wore a one-of-a-kind piano-shaped piece created by Burberry in collaboration with Benji Bixby, a modern take on his earlier fashion label, Benjamin Bixby. Styled by Law Roach, his outfit matched the artwork from the album cover, tying the entire project together visually and musically.