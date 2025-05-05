Million-Dollar Homes Pop Up at Triple the Going Rate in Charlotte’s Enderly Park

New houses in Charlotte's Enderly Park now cost $875,000: a stark contrast to the area's typical $350,000 price tag. The Enclave at Enderly Park brings major price shifts to this historic Black community.

Set between Plainview Road and Tennyson Drive, four houses have sold, with a fifth buyer ready. These new builds span 2,000 to 3,000 square feet, offering three or four bedrooms.

"There was no new construction in Enderly Park 25 years ago," said James Scruggs, CEO of Kingdom Development Partners, to The Charlotte Observer. "What has changed now is this mixture of new and old, of socioeconomic classes... It's adding value to the neighborhood."

Local views on rising costs vary widely. "It's a double-edged sword," said Shamaiye Haynes, co-director of QC Family Tree. "Some of my neighbors look at the gentrification that's happening and people will say, well the neighborhood is safer and that could be true, except who is it safe for?"

Property values skyrocketed in 2023. Over 350,000 Mecklenburg County homes saw their worth spike during new assessments. Many properties now cost three times their previous value, bringing crushing tax increases.

The market shows stark contrasts. Current listings range from modest $174,000 properties to luxurious $1.9 million estates. These increases affect everyone: Owners face steep taxes while renters deal with higher monthly payments.