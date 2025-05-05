Beyoncé Replaces Vegas Sphere Tour Video After Getting Cease-and-Desist Over

UPDATE: Beyoncé has swapped Las Vegas' Sphere for Allegiant Stadium in the playful visuals for her "Cowboy Carter" tour, following a cease-and-desist order from the Sphere's owner. As mentioned in previous coverage below, the original clip featured a giant Beyoncé lifting the LED-lit Sphere in her hands. However, during her third of five shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this weekend, the visual had been altered—replacing the Sphere with Allegiant Stadium, where she’s set to perform on July 25 according to a report from Variety.

Beyoncé's latest world tour is already making headlines—but not just for her performances. According to The New York Post, attorneys for Madison Square Garden executive James Dolan have sent a cease-and-desist letter to Beyoncé’s team, demanding she stop using a video that shows her interacting with the Las Vegas Sphere in a dramatic way.

In the video, which played during her opening concerts in Los Angeles, Beyoncé appears as a towering figure walking through the Las Vegas skyline. At one point, she picks up the Sphere and appears to inspect it, as if it's part of her world.

That visual didn’t sit well with the team behind the Sphere. Kathleen McCarthy of the law firm King & Spalding, representing Dolan’s Sphere Entertainment Group, accused Beyoncé’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment, of using and altering images of the Sphere without permission.

“Beyoncé — many orders of magnitude larger than the Sphere venue — leans over, picks up the venue, and looms over it,” McCarthy wrote in a letter reportedly obtained by The New York Post.

Sphere Entertainment claims the imagery violates their intellectual property rights and is causing confusion, especially as fans speculate Beyoncé might end her tour with a residency at the Sphere.

“SEG was never asked and the prominent appearance and manipulation of SEG’s Sphere venue in the video is unauthorized,” McCarthy wrote in the letter.

The company has given Beyoncé a deadline—by Monday—to stop using the video. If she doesn’t comply, the letter says Sphere Entertainment Group “reserves all rights to take further action as SEG deems appropriate without notice.”

The letter also insists that Parkwood “cease and desist from using the Sphere venue in the video immediately — in addition to refraining from using this imagery on any merchandise, promotional or marketing materials, or in tour movies.”