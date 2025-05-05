ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Beyoncé Replaces Vegas Sphere Tour Video After Getting Cease-and-Desist Over

UPDATE: Beyoncé has swapped Las Vegas’ Sphere for Allegiant Stadium in the playful visuals for her “Cowboy Carter” tour, following a cease-and-desist order from the Sphere’s owner. As mentioned in…

Kayla Morgan
Beyonce appearing on stage.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

UPDATE: Beyoncé has swapped Las Vegas' Sphere for Allegiant Stadium in the playful visuals for her "Cowboy Carter" tour, following a cease-and-desist order from the Sphere's owner. As mentioned in previous coverage below, the original clip featured a giant Beyoncé lifting the LED-lit Sphere in her hands. However, during her third of five shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this weekend, the visual had been altered—replacing the Sphere with Allegiant Stadium, where she’s set to perform on July 25 according to a report from Variety.

Beyoncé's latest world tour is already making headlines—but not just for her performances. According to The New York Post, attorneys for Madison Square Garden executive James Dolan have sent a cease-and-desist letter to Beyoncé’s team, demanding she stop using a video that shows her interacting with the Las Vegas Sphere in a dramatic way.

In the video, which played during her opening concerts in Los Angeles, Beyoncé appears as a towering figure walking through the Las Vegas skyline. At one point, she picks up the Sphere and appears to inspect it, as if it's part of her world.

That visual didn’t sit well with the team behind the Sphere. Kathleen McCarthy of the law firm King & Spalding, representing Dolan’s Sphere Entertainment Group, accused Beyoncé’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment, of using and altering images of the Sphere without permission.

“Beyoncé — many orders of magnitude larger than the Sphere venue — leans over, picks up the venue, and looms over it,” McCarthy wrote in a letter reportedly obtained by The New York Post.

Sphere Entertainment claims the imagery violates their intellectual property rights and is causing confusion, especially as fans speculate Beyoncé might end her tour with a residency at the Sphere.

“SEG was never asked and the prominent appearance and manipulation of SEG’s Sphere venue in the video is unauthorized,” McCarthy wrote in the letter.

The company has given Beyoncé a deadline—by Monday—to stop using the video. If she doesn’t comply, the letter says Sphere Entertainment Group “reserves all rights to take further action as SEG deems appropriate without notice.”

The letter also insists that Parkwood “cease and desist from using the Sphere venue in the video immediately — in addition to refraining from using this imagery on any merchandise, promotional or marketing materials, or in tour movies.”

With the clock ticking, fans and industry watchers alike are waiting to see how Beyoncé and her team will respond.

BeyonceCowboy Carter TourSphere
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Justin Bieber Worries Friends with Spending Habits Despite Not Working for a Long Time
MusicJustin Bieber Worries Friends with Spending Habits Despite Not Working for a Long TimeYvette DeLaCruz
Rihanna Keeps It Real on Motherhood and Music
MusicRihanna Keeps It Real on Motherhood and MusicJennifer Eggleston
Met Gala 2025: Fans Wonder if Taylor Swift Will Return to Red Carpet
MusicMet Gala 2025: Fans Wonder if Taylor Swift Will Return to Red CarpetJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect