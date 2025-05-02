This Day in Top 40 History: May 2

May 2 marks a big day in Top 40 history with many great hits on the charts, thrilling concerts and performances, and some industry challenges.

Cultural Milestones

Over the years, several artists have achieved significant milestones on May 2:

2016: Pop diva Taylor Swift attended the Manus x Machina Fashion in an Age of Technology Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Swift wore a custom silver Louis Vuitton dress and black strappy heels to the event.

2021: Emmy, Grammy, Academy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner John Legend gave the commencement address to undergraduates at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. After the speech, Legend received an honorary degree for advocating for civil rights, addressing domestic violence, advancing African American history, and protecting the environment.

2024: Pop singer and actress Selena Gomez launched her cooking show Selena + Restaurant on Food Network. Gomez is known for her hit songs such as "Calm Down" and "Lose You to Love Me."

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 2 has witnessed stellar performances, including:

2023: Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter rocked the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, during her Emails I can't Send Tour. Carpenter's greatest hits include "Espresso" and "Please, Please, Please."

2024: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit played on this day at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. They performed a cover of Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" and fan favorites such as "Save the World" and "Middle of the Morning." Isbell is best known for his radio hit "Be Afraid."

Industry Changes and Challenges

On May 2, some performers faced challenges when trying to cross genres, and social media platforms caused issues for the music industry:

2013: It was announced on this day that the Spice Girls musical Viva Forever! would close on June 29 after a seven-month run at the Piccadilly Theatre in London, England. The theatrical performance showcased the story of a girl band's rise to stardom, but was met with little enthusiasm, hence the premature closure.

2024: Universal Music Group's chairman, Lucian Grange, sent a memo discussing the new licensing agreement with the troubled TikTok platform. Musicians and artists had been caught in the crossfire of the feud between the social media platform and the mega music company over AI-generated music.