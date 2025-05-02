Register To Win: Aly & AJ

Sponsored By AEG Presents

Aly & AJ are hitting the road for their Silver Deliverer Tour 2025, and Kiss 95.1 wants to send YOU to the show!

Scroll down for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Aly & AJ with special guest Amanda Shines on Friday, October 24th at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music and throwback vibes

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the “Aly & AJ Silver Deliverer Tour" Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on May 2, 2025 and 11:59 PM on May 9, 2025, by visiting www.Kiss951.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking Kiss 95.1 on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram.

The station will randomly select winners on May 12, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Aly & AJ with Amanda Shines on Friday, October 24, 2025, at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC.