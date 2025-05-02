Ed Sheeran Announces New Album Play and Drops New Single ‘Old Phone’
After dropping hints and building anticipation, Ed Sheeran officially announced on Thursday (May 1) that his eighth studio album, Play, will be released on September 12 through Gingerbread Man Records and Atlantic Records. This marks his first full-length album since 2023’s Autumn Variations.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sheeran opened up about the personal inspiration behind the project.
“Play was an album that was made as a direct response to the darkest period of my life. Coming out of all of that I just wanted to create joy and technicolour, and explore cultures in the countries I was touring,” he wrote.
“It’s a real rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish, it encapsulates everything that I love about music, and the fun in it, but also where I am in life as a human, a partner, a father.”
Along with the album announcement, Sheeran also released a new single titled “Old Phone.” The song was introduced through a unique Instagram account, @teddysoldphone, launched on April 29. The account gives fans a glimpse into Sheeran’s past, featuring old photos, texts, and handwritten lyrics from a mobile phone he stopped using ten years ago. The images include moments with stars like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.
“I wrote the song ‘Old Phone’ on my own at 2am whilst jet lagged in India finishing the album, and recorded it that morning,” Sheeran shared.
“It feels like a song that should’ve been on my debut album, but also a song I couldn’t have written until I experienced real life things happening to me.”
While the full tracklist for Play hasn’t been revealed yet, pre-orders are now open on Sheeran’s official website. The album’s bold, neon pink artwork includes a thoughtful message that reflects its emotional range and themes:
“Play is leaving the past behind. Play is colourful. Play is dancing. Play is nostalgic. Play is mirror images,” it reads.
“Play is capturing moments. Play is knee jerk reactions. Play is telling people you love them while you have the chance. Play is longing. Play is getting lost in the night. Play is everlasting. Play is youth. Play is a gift. Play is now.”