Charlotte Coffee Club Creates Community Connection While Helping the Homeless

Each week, hundreds gather at Charlotte's coffee spots to pack meals for those without homes. The group has grown from just 12 to 300 members who mix friendship with giving back.

"It's for anybody who wants to give back to the community, but also make friends," said Phill Reed to WCNC Charlotte.

The club now brings food to Roof Above shelter. At traffic stops across the city, members pass out snack packs to those in need. Their work touches lives one meal at a time.

"We have about 100 people build sandwiches. We send those sandwiches to Roof Above just to help out with their food need," Reed said. "And then we also build snack bags. With those snack bags, we hand them out to our volunteers and ask them to pass out at any stop light or stop sign where they do see someone who's unhoused."

Coffee brings these caring souls together. Reed puts it simply: "We like coffee because we feel like it's just genuine, authentic conversation that you're able to have with people."

You won't need fancy coffee skills here. What counts is your wish to help others who struggle each day.

Next Saturday marks their first nonprofit fair. Local groups will meet people eager to pitch in and make Charlotte better.

The club switches between different coffee shops. While sipping drinks, they plan ways to help more people. Their work never stops.