Shakira to Honor 50 Influential Charlotte Women During Tour Stop

Randi Moultrie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Shakira performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Shakira will make her way to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 13. Her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour has been making waves across social media as she's continued throughout the country. But, there's a special surprise for some Charlotte women.

Shakira Taking Over Bank of America Stadium

The international singer will honor 50 Charlotte women as she enters the stadium to kick off the show. That's right, 50 amazing women will join Shakira as she does her popular entrance into her performance. In other cities, she has walked with celebrities, influencers, and more for the grand entrance.

Loading TikTok...

"These women represent the best of who we are. I am in awe of their accomplishments and am honored that they will be with me for my first U.S. show this year," Shakira said in a statement.

The women who join the singer are those who embrace the "she-wolf" spirit. Inspiring North Carolina and going above and beyond to make an impact within our communities throughout the state.

Charlotte Axios reports that a press release states some of the selected women include Adrienne Martinez (Senior Vice President of Bank of America), Erica Views Moncrief (CEO of Views and Co.), Damaris Joi (Singer), Vicky Garcia (President and CEO of Latino Community Credit Union), Ayanna Florence (Poet), Mari Rosales (Nurse and health advocate), and more!

"We spoke to a number of prominent local folks whom I know, including: Mina Pacheco Nazemi and her husband Gabe Esparza; Natalia Silva, who founded the Colombian Festival; Irene Godinez of PODER NC; and Callie Curry (from CAA), who is also married to Seth Curry," a representative for Shakira's tour told Axios. "They suggested more than 200 women in total and we chose a diverse mix."

The show will take place at Bank of America Stadium on May 13. Tickets are still available here.

Loading TikTok...
