Lorde’s ‘Virgin’ Album Cover Has Fans Decoding Its Hidden Meanings

Kayla Morgan
lorde in whte shirt and black bottoms against blue background on stage
Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Imagine waking up, checking your phone, and seeing a single, mysterious word from your favorite artist. That’s exactly what happened to Lorde fans on Wednesday morning (April 30), when the singer texted one simple word to her followers: "Virgin."

At first, no one quite knew what it meant — but it quickly became clear that it was the title of her long-awaited fourth studio album.

Set to arrive June 27, Virgin will be Lorde’s first full-length release in four years, following 2021’s Solar Power. The text blast included a link to her website, where she confirmed the album and shared more details.

Even though the music won’t drop for another couple of months, Lorde has already given fans plenty to talk about — starting with the album’s cover art. It features a blue-tinted X-ray image of a woman’s pelvis, including an IUD, a zipper, and a belt buckle. The image is striking, and many fans are interpreting its symbolism in different ways.

Lorde also offered insight into the album’s theme and sound through a powerful written statement as reported by Billboard:

“THE COLOUR OF THE ALBUM IS CLEAR,” she wrote. “LIKE BATHWATER, WINDOWS, ICE, SPIT. FULL TRANSPARENCY. THE LANGUAGE IS PLAIN AND UNSENTIMENTAL. THE SOUNDS ARE THE SAME WHEREVER POSSIBLE. I WAS TRYING TO SEE MYSELF, ALL THE WAY THROUGH. I WAS TRYING TO MAKE A DOCUMENT THAT REFLECTED MY FEMININITY: RAW, PRIMAL, INNOCENT, ELEGANT, OPENHEARTED, SPIRITUAL, MASC.”

On her site, she added that the album was “100% WRITTEN IN BLOOD.”

Reactions online have come quickly and passionately, especially after the release of the lead single What Was That on April 24. Fans have flooded Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) with thoughts and emotions.

“ohhhh this is gonna break me,” one fan wrote on her Instagram post.

“We are so f—ing back,” said another user on X, calling the cover art “weird but simple & intriguing.”

The album’s visual presentation has become one of its most talked-about features. Between the X-ray image and the album’s title, many listeners are analyzing the deeper meanings.

One fan posted, “Lorde’s new album being a transparent view of her femininity and the title being a societal construct tied to womanhood and the album cover being an Xray of a woman’s reproductive organs while she’s clothed… oh the symbolism.”

Another added, “I can’t stop looking at this cover. It just seems so symbolic to me of the unintended loss of innocence, the way women need to be prepared for if and when that happens to them, and the sadness surrounding everything about it.”

Adding even more excitement, Lorde recently performed during the first weekend of Coachella, joining Charli XCX onstage for their duet Girl, So Confusing.”

Lorde
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
