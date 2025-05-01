Chappell Roan Recounts Audition Experience for ‘The Voice’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’

Before becoming a Grammy-winning pop sensation, Chappell Roan faced rejection (hard to imagine, considering how talented she is). In a recent interview with W Magazine, Roan shared memories of her teenage auditions and rejections from The Voice and America’s Got Talent. But in the wise words of Kelly Clarkson (ironically a success story from another singing competition), Roan dusted herself off, because “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

Chappell Roan and Her Disheartening Auditions

At age 13, Roan shared she auditioned for America’s Got Talent:“I was 13, and we flew to Austin, Texas, and waited in line with thousands of people at 4 a.m. I sang ‘True Colors’ by Cyndi Lauper. Did not make it.”

She tried her luck again at 15 years old and auditioned for The Voice, performing Rihanna’s “Stay” a cappella. She recalled a discouraging encounter with a “producer or whoever the f— was watching, did not even look up from his phone. He was like, ‘OK, next.’” She also admitted that singing a cappella was “the scariest thing ever” yet “he never really looked at me.”

From Rejection to Worldwide Recognition

Despite the early rejections, Roan persevered, eventually gaining worldwide recognition with her 2023 album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (and that’s even after her label dropped her in 2017 after her EP School Nights did not sell). Her unique blend of dance-pop and electro, combined with her unapologetic expression of queer identity, plus her camp and drag queen influenced aesthetic, resonated with listeners worldwide. Her relatable lyrics, all thanks to her awesome songwriting skills, also helped her artistic journey.

At the 67th Grammy Awards, she was nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. She won the latter award, and even made history during her acceptance speech, where she called out the record labels and started a movement to help struggling artists.

In her speech, the “Pink Pony Club” singer said, “I told myself if I ever won a Grammy, and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry, profiting millions of dollars off of artists, would offer a livable wage and health care, especially to developing artists.”

Thanks to her, other artists matched her donation and opened the discussion about “artists deserving more than what’s standard in the industry.”