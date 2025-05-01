AT&T Puts Up $50,000 for New Digital Learning Center in Charlotte

AT&T plans to build a Connected Learning Center at Charlotte's Urban League of Central Carolinas. This marks North Carolina's second such facility.

The project will cost $50,000, bringing Dell computers and high-speed web access to the site. AT&T picked this location as one of 24 new centers planned nationwide by 2025.

This facility adds to AT&T's network of tech hubs. Each site provides no-cost web access and computers, opening doors to vital online resources.

The need runs deep. A striking 42 million Americans still lack fixed wireless broadband in their homes, as shown by BroadbandNow Research.

Visitors will find support with job searches, schoolwork, and health services through online tools. This fits into AT&T's bigger $5 billion push to boost internet access across America.

At the Urban League site, staff will teach essential computer skills. Students will master the basics needed for daily online tasks, from email to web browsing.

The company picked this Urban League branch based on local needs and the group's strong track record. Trained staff will guide users through computer basics and advanced skills.