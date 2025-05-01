Angry Ale’s Wins Charlotte’s Best French Fries

In a heated competition among Charlotte's top restaurants, Angry Ale's grabbed first place for the city's best french fries. Their Montford Drive spot beat out over 50 other places in CharlotteFive's Readers' Choice awards.

"The French Fries Final was great. Both Cafe Monte and Angry Ales are worthy finalists..." said Mark Colone to CharlotteFive.

At their Montford Drive spot, chunky steak fries take center stage with special seasonings. The menu features hits like Dirty South fries loaded with pulled pork and queso, flavorful Luigi's pizza fries topped with pepperoni and melted mozzarella, and their popular Montford hot fries packed with crispy chicken and tangy pickles.

Second-place winner Cafe Monte, nestled on Fairview Road, dishes up classic pommes frites. Customers typically enjoy these golden-brown treats alongside hot mussels or juicy steaks, says assistant GM Ned Parker.

For 22 years, this Charlotte favorite has been a cornerstone of Montford Drive's food scene. Rich Henson has kept things cooking for 15 of those years.

Their success sparked expansion in 2016 when Andy Henson launched Ale's University in Charlotte's growing University City area - a clever move that worked out well for this local spot.

Along with Moosehead Grill, which opened its doors in 1997, Angry Ale's remains one of Montford Drive's long-running spots while others have come and gone.