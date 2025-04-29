ContestsEventsAdvertise
LISTEN LIVE

Yale Launches Course on Bad Bunny’s Music and Impact

College courses are starting to look a lot more like your playlist. More and more universities are using pop culture to help students explore deeper topics like identity, history, and…

Kayla Morgan
Bad Bunny with a St. Barths cap
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

College courses are starting to look a lot more like your playlist. More and more universities are using pop culture to help students explore deeper topics like identity, history, and politics. The latest example? Bad Bunny.

Yale Daily News reports that Yale University is planning to offer a new course this fall focused entirely on the Puerto Rican superstar. The class, titled “Bad Bunny: Musical Aesthetics and Politics,” will explore how Bad Bunny’s music reflects the experiences of the Puerto Rican diaspora and sheds light on cultural and political issues.

The course was created by Albert Laguna, an associate professor of American Studies and Ethnicity, Race & Migration. He said the inspiration came after listening to Bad Bunny’s recent album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. “I was walking around New Orleans, caught up in the Caribbeanness of the city, just listening to the album over and over again,” Laguna told Yale Daily News. “I was taken by how every song opens up avenues of exploration in relation to topics that are important to me.”

Students will learn about “Spanish-speaking Caribbean culture, popular music, migration and politics.” Laguna hopes the course helps them not only understand history, but also recognize how Bad Bunny’s artistic choices reflect broader social issues. “Of equal importance will be our engagement with how musical genres and aesthetic choices manifest these histories and challenges as well,” he said. “You can ‘hear’ what the mass migration of Puerto Ricans made possible. Reggaeton in Puerto Rico cannot be divorced from musical flows in the region inseparable from colonial projects in the Americas, and locally, the politics of policing on the island. The class will be attuned to these histories and their sonic manifestations.”

One track from the album that stood out to Laguna while building the syllabus is “NUEVAYoL,” which samples El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico’s “Un Verano en Nueva York.” Laguna explained the track’s placement is intentional. “You cannot tell the story of Puerto Rico from the 19th century to the present without New York and the movement of people and cultural production back and forth between both places.”

Bad Bunny isn’t the only chart-topping artist making waves in academia. Harvard University entered its Taylor Swift era during the spring 2024 semester with an English course all about the singer-songwriter.

Course instructor Stephanie Burt had students explore more than just Swift’s lyrics. The class also looked at her musical influences, such as Dolly Parton, and examined literary works that connect to themes in Swift’s songs.

In an interview with the Harvard Crimson, Burt explained that Swift’s shift from country to pop music is part of a larger cultural conversation. “Taylor Swift is someone who establishes complicated and changing relationships to the idea of Americanness and to the idea of white Americanness and of middle America,” she said.

Harvard followed the lead of Boston’s Berklee College of Music, which already offers a course analyzing Swift’s songwriting techniques—designed to help aspiring musicians write their own hits.

Bad Bunny
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Gets No ACM Award Nods Despite Grammy Success
MusicBeyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Gets No ACM Award Nods Despite Grammy SuccessJennifer Eggleston
Maroon 5 and BLACKPINK’s Lisa Team Up for New Single
MusicMaroon 5 and BLACKPINK’s Lisa Team Up for New SingleYvette DeLaCruz
Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist Revealed After Opening Night
MusicBeyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist Revealed After Opening NightRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect