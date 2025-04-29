Sabrina Carpenter Lands First Place in People Magazine’s 2025 Beauty List

People magazine has released its Beauty Moments of the Year, a feature in the highly anticipated World's Most Beautiful issue this April 25, and, according to People, the best moment was Sabrina Carpenter's 'Retro Glam' look for her role as Cloe in the upcoming film Emergency.

"She's proving that bombshell beauty is timeless but can still feel fresh and fun. More people are embracing volume, soft waves, and full bangs, and her signature blonde has become a major reference. She's making high-glamour hair feel approachable and modern, and that's why it resonates so much," her hairstylist, Laurie Heaps, tells PEOPLE.

Other key beauty moments include Miley Cyrus, who comes in third place with her Oscars 'Daring Trend Double Down', a bravado show of bleached eyebrows and baby bangs, the latter chop executed by her stylist between events. At number four, we have Selena Gomez's 'Engagement Glow,' which is highlighted by her manicure and features a marquise diamond ring and Chanel's Ballerina polish.

Other noteworthy mentions in this year's beauty roundup include Emma Stone, Millie Bobby Brown, rapper Doechii, The White Lotus cast, and Cynthia Erivo, all of whom made an impact in the style and trend department. Taylor Swift also generated a lot of attention, with her glitter freckles being listed at 11 after she wore them at an October 2024 Chiefs game. Her beauty choice also led to a 3,500% spike in sales of the makeup patches that got her there.