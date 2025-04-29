KinderMourn To Drop 55,000 Rubber Ducks for Mental Health Event

ContestsEventsAdvertise
This May, KinderMourn plans to unleash a wave of yellow across Charlotte's waters, sending 55,000 rubber ducks downstream during their annual Hope Floats Duck Race.

The massive duck release puts mental health needs front and center. Team members Stacie Brown and Kaela O'Donnell shared details about the upcoming spectacle on Queen City News.

Mark your calendars for May 2025. Each floating duck represents support for local mental health initiatives. Short bursts of yellow will dot the water's surface, creating waves of hope.

The event coincides with nationwide Mental Health Awareness Month activities. Communities across America unite through public gatherings and displays, sparking vital conversations about wellness.

Past races have drawn crowds to Charlotte's waterways. Picture this: thousands of bright ducks bobbing and weaving, creating a mesmerizing display of unity and purpose.

Want to join in? Back a duck for the race. Your support powers KinderMourn's vital work in the community.

Cities nationwide have embraced similar duck-themed gatherings. These events turn waterways into symbols of community connection. These public displays work wonders in breaking down barriers around mental health discussions. The casual nature of a duck race opens doors for meaningful talks about wellness and support.

Local officials expect a record turnout in 2025. KinderMourn continues accepting duck sponsorships. Stay tuned to local media for details about watching and participating in this unique community event.

