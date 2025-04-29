Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist Revealed After Opening Night

ContestsEventsAdvertise
Howdy y'all! It's time for Cowboy Carter! Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off last night (April 28) in Inglewood at SoFo Stadium. Social media immediately went into a frenzy with some key highlights from the show.

One thing that many fans were anxious to find out about was the setlist for the show. What songs is she performing? What mash-ups will she be doing? SO many questions and after opening night, some are finally being answered.

Beyonce's set list for her Cowboy Carter Tour is making its way across all of social media, and we're here to share it with you. If you plan on attending any of the remaining shows, be sure to keep note of which of your favorite hits will be performed. See below the full 41-song setlist for Cowboy Carter.

Cowboy Carter Setlist

  1. American Requiem
  2. Blackbird
  3. National Anthem
  4. Freedom
  5. Ya Ya
  6. Why Don't You Love Me
  7. America Has a Problem
  8. Spghetti
  9. Formation
  10. My House
  11. Diva
  12. Alligator Tears
  13. Protector
  14. Flamenco
  15. Desert Eagle
  16. Riverdance
  17. II Hands II Heaven
  18. Sweet Honey
  19. Pure/Honey
  20. Summer Renaissance
  21. Buckiin'
  22. Jolene
  23. Daddy Lessons
  24. Bodyguard
  25. II Most Wanted
  26. Cuff It
  27. Dance For You
  28. Tyrant
  29. Thique
  30. All Up In Your Mind
  31. Levii's Jeans
  32. Daughter
  33. I'm That Girl
  34. Cozy
  35. Alien Superstar
  36. Texas Hold 'Em
  37. Crazy In Love
  38. Heated
  39. Before I Let Go
  40. 17 Carriages
  41. Amen

The 41-song setlist features songs from Cowboy Carter, Renaissance, and her past albums from over the years. You can also hear a few dance breaks that feature her songs mixed with others, such as a Boots on the Ground mashup. Are you excited for the show? If you didn't get your tickets beforehand, does this setlist change your mind?

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
