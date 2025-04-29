Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist Revealed After Opening Night

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Howdy y'all! It's time for Cowboy Carter! Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off last night (April 28) in Inglewood at SoFo Stadium. Social media immediately went into a frenzy with some key highlights from the show.

One thing that many fans were anxious to find out about was the setlist for the show. What songs is she performing? What mash-ups will she be doing? SO many questions and after opening night, some are finally being answered.

Beyonce's set list for her Cowboy Carter Tour is making its way across all of social media, and we're here to share it with you. If you plan on attending any of the remaining shows, be sure to keep note of which of your favorite hits will be performed. See below the full 41-song setlist for Cowboy Carter.

Cowboy Carter Setlist

American Requiem Blackbird National Anthem Freedom Ya Ya Why Don't You Love Me America Has a Problem Spghetti Formation My House Diva Alligator Tears Protector Flamenco Desert Eagle Riverdance II Hands II Heaven Sweet Honey Pure/Honey Summer Renaissance Buckiin' Jolene Daddy Lessons Bodyguard II Most Wanted Cuff It Dance For You Tyrant Thique All Up In Your Mind Levii's Jeans Daughter I'm That Girl Cozy Alien Superstar Texas Hold 'Em Crazy In Love Heated Before I Let Go 17 Carriages Amen