Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist Revealed After Opening Night
Howdy y'all! It's time for Cowboy Carter! Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off last night (April 28) in Inglewood at SoFo Stadium. Social media immediately went into a frenzy with some key highlights from the show.
One thing that many fans were anxious to find out about was the setlist for the show. What songs is she performing? What mash-ups will she be doing? SO many questions and after opening night, some are finally being answered.
Beyonce's set list for her Cowboy Carter Tour is making its way across all of social media, and we're here to share it with you. If you plan on attending any of the remaining shows, be sure to keep note of which of your favorite hits will be performed. See below the full 41-song setlist for Cowboy Carter.
Cowboy Carter Setlist
- American Requiem
- Blackbird
- National Anthem
- Freedom
- Ya Ya
- Why Don't You Love Me
- America Has a Problem
- Spghetti
- Formation
- My House
- Diva
- Alligator Tears
- Protector
- Flamenco
- Desert Eagle
- Riverdance
- II Hands II Heaven
- Sweet Honey
- Pure/Honey
- Summer Renaissance
- Buckiin'
- Jolene
- Daddy Lessons
- Bodyguard
- II Most Wanted
- Cuff It
- Dance For You
- Tyrant
- Thique
- All Up In Your Mind
- Levii's Jeans
- Daughter
- I'm That Girl
- Cozy
- Alien Superstar
- Texas Hold 'Em
- Crazy In Love
- Heated
- Before I Let Go
- 17 Carriages
- Amen
The 41-song setlist features songs from Cowboy Carter, Renaissance, and her past albums from over the years. You can also hear a few dance breaks that feature her songs mixed with others, such as a Boots on the Ground mashup. Are you excited for the show? If you didn't get your tickets beforehand, does this setlist change your mind?