Justin Bieber Honors His ‘Papa’ with an Emotional Tribute

Justin Bieber has opened up about a heartbreaking loss in his family.

On Saturday, April 26, the singer shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, revealing that his maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, has passed away.

Dale died on Thursday, April 24, according to an online obituary from a funeral home in Bieber’s hometown of Stratford, Ontario. He was 80 years old.

Alongside a throwback photo from 2009, Bieber shared some of his favorite memories in a touching caption:

"Papa, I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me."

He remembered the little traditions they shared, writing:

"Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies," he added. "Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao. For enduring all of my grandpa's heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao. My grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of s---s."

After the lighter memories, Bieber expressed his deep sadness and faith:

"I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven."

He ended his tribute by imagining his grandfather still cheering — and heckling — from above:

"Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there lmfao. I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had."

According to Dale’s obituary, he passed away at Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. He was married to Bieber’s grandmother, Diane Dale, and was father to Candie Toper, Chris Mallette, Chris Dale, and Pattie Mallette — Bieber’s mother.

Bieber was one of his three grandchildren, and Dale was also a great-grandfather to six kids, including Bieber’s son, Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Bieber.

Bruce Dale had always been one of Bieber’s biggest supporters. In a 2018 interview at the Steps to Stardom exhibit at the Stratford Perth Museum, Dale grew emotional remembering how he and Diane drove eight hours to surprise Justin at his first show:

"He didn't know we were coming," Dale said.

When asked why talking about his grandson moved him so much, he simply replied: