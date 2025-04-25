K-Pop Dominates 2025 American Music Awards

On May 26, the American Music Awards will air Live on CBS and Paramount+ from Las Vegas for the 2025 edition of the AMAs. The AMAs have consistently recognized the worldwide influence of music across many genres, and this year's nominees show K-pop's growing international visibility with solo nominations for BTS members Jimin and RM, along with the rise of BLACKPINK's Rosé. Rosé's single "Apartment," from her debut album rosie, has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for 26 weeks, the longest a song has been on the Hot 100 by a female K-pop soloist. Rosé also got a nod from Time magazine for the 2025 World's 100 Most Influential People list, illustrating the cultural span.

RM was nominated for a Favorite K-Pop Artist award for his work. Critics praised Right Place, Wrong Person, saying it represented a different development as a songwriter as he stepped away from BTS. Likewise, Jimin's FACE EP had a successful run when it hit #1 on Billboard's World Albums Chart during 2023, showing success in continuation while BTS is on hiatus. The nominations affirm K-pop artists' increasing visibility and legitimacy in the American music industry, with fan voting now open via VoteAMAs.com and Instagram.

The AMAs also highlight major U.S. artists. Variety notes that Taylor Swift, described as "the winningest artist in AMAs history," has six chances to add to her current record of 40 awards.

This year's AMAs will honor U.S. troops and veterans through dedicated performances.