Register To Win: Charlotte Ballet's CARMEN!

Sponsored by Charlotte Ballet 🎉 WIN a Family 4 Pack to Experience the Dazzling CARMEN at the Charlotte Ballet! 🎭✨ Get ready to be swept off your feet! We’re giving…

abittle
Carmen

Sponsored by Charlotte Ballet

🎉 WIN a Family 4 Pack to Experience the Dazzling CARMEN at the Charlotte Ballet! 🎭✨

Get ready to be swept off your feet! We’re giving away a Family 4-Pack to see the Charlotte Ballet’s jaw-dropping, electrifying twist on the legendary story of Carmen! Set against the neon lights of 1973 Las Vegas, this stunning performance will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Feel the drama and passion as the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra brings the music to life in the heart of the Queen City, LIVE at the iconic Knight Theater. 💃🎶

🗓 Catch it live from May 2nd – 11th
📍 Location: Knight Theater, Charlotte

This is a show you won’t want to miss! Grab your family, step into a world of dazzling performances, and let the music of Carmen take you on an unforgettable journey. 🌟

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

CharlotteLocal
abittleWriter
