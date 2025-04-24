Charlotte’s River District Becomes Third U.S. Location To Get Global Green Recognition

West Charlotte's River District earned One Planet Living Leader status this spring, marking a first for the Southeast and the third U.S. site to win this worldwide green award.

Spanning 1,400 acres with a $6 billion price tag, this mix of wild spaces and new construction sits near the Catawba River by Charlotte's airport. Plans call for 5,000 homes mixed with shops and offices, while keeping 500 acres untouched.

"We're developers. We're going to come in and build, but can we do it more responsibly?" said Erika Ruane, Crescent's stewardship manager, to the Charlotte Observer.

U.K.-based Bioregional started giving out One Planet Living status in 2004. Only SOMO Village in California and Grow Community in Washington state share this mark of excellence in the U.S.

Green paths wind through the site for 30 miles. Fresh food will grow on a two-acre farm, supplying nearby shops. Water sports fans can launch boats right from the banks.

Construction is moving fast. A seven-story building will house 318 new apartments under the NOVEL brand. Nearby, 87 units will open doors to families earning under $84,800 yearly.

"We are absolutely delighted to see them now breaking ground and starting to make their exciting vision a reality. The partnerships the team has built are creative and innovative and are already setting precedents for green building in North Carolina," said Sue Riddlestone OBE, CEO of Bioregional, to Yahoo.com.

Four top builders will shape the neighborhood's future. David Weekley Homes, DRB Homes, Saussy Burbank, and Toll Brothers plan 2,300 houses. Toll Brothers starts selling townhomes at $500,000 this summer.

A fresh mile of West Boulevard links the site to Charlotte's heart. Bikes and feet get their own safe spaces on this new stretch.