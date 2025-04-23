Lizzo Shares Honest Look at Her Health and Wellness Journey

Lizzo has never been one to pretend that success—or self-love—comes easy. But she's showing that with hard work and reflection, real change is possible.

During a TikTok Live on Tuesday, April 22, the singer shared details about the personal health journey she's been on since 2023. Back in January, she revealed on Instagram that she had lowered her body mass index by 10.5 and reduced her body fat by 16%.

One major part of her routine involves being mindful about what she eats. Lizzo explained that she starts her mornings by skipping sugary foods and choosing more savory options instead. "I do something sweet. It's gotta be with some sort of like carb. I'll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody's body is different. Find out what works for you," she said.

She also emphasized a principle that she believes applies to everyone: "The only thing that works across the board, science-wise, is calories in versus calories out. That's just how the human body works."

Looking back, Lizzo recalled a time when she was regularly drinking “two to three” large Starbucks drinks a day. When she learned those drinks added up to around 1,200 calories, she made a change—not just to support weight loss, but to "regulate my nervous system," she said.

Lizzo admitted that she used to struggle with binging, and to help manage it, she began using a calorie deficit—a method where you burn more calories than you consume. "I had to start applying a calorie deficit, because I was prone to binging," she said.

Although she's careful about how she approaches nutrition, Lizzo clarified that she doesn't promote strict calorie counting. "I don't believe it's healthy to count calories, [but] I use it as a tool to fight against the American food system."

The conversation also turned personal when Lizzo discussed her mental health, especially how anxiety has affected her over the years. "I've been working to get my anxiety under control for years. And then I decided that I want to release and I'm ready to stop waiting to be myself like fully and be happy," she said.

She talked about using meditation and quiet time to refocus. "I calmed myself down. And I isolated a little bit, but not like made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed," she said. Instead of leaning on distractions—like people, food, or even unnecessary problems—she made the decision to step back and reflect. "I stopped doing that," she explained. "And I just focused on me."

In the end, the shift wasn’t just physical. Lizzo said the changes made her feel more emotionally balanced, too. "I felt lighter, energetically and emotionally."