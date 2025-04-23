Kiss 95.1 Contest Archives of the Last 30 Days
Please see rules from contests hosted by Kiss 95.1 in the last 30 days. These will be updated weekly and removed from the list after 30 days have passed. Thank…
Register To Win: Exclusive Advanced Screening: DROP
For the “Register to Win: Exclusive Advanced Screening of Drop" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on Friday March 28, 2025 and 11:59 PM on Monday, April 7, 2025, by visiting www.kiss951.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 and upon verification, winner will receive 2 movie passes to attend the screening at AMC Concord Mill son Tuesday, April 8th at 7pm. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $40. One (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Otherwise, WNKS-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!