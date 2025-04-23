Goodwill Launches Mobile Donation Trucks at Dave & Buster’s Location

ContestsEventsAdvertise
Goodwill's new mobile trucks started collecting donations at Dave & Buster's this week. The trucks bring a fresh way to give items right where people shop and play. The trucks run every day except Sunday, matching when stores open and close nearby.

Instead of fixed centers, these trucks now pop up at spots all over town, a smart switch that puts donation points closer to where people live and work. The trucks park at busy spots, making quick drop-offs possible for rushed donors. No more long trips to donation sites.

Quick-working staff sort items on the spot, keeping the process swift and simple. Staff members stand ready to help unload cars fast. They take clean clothes, good shoes, used books, and home goods, as long as items pass basic checks.

When items sell, the money goes to job training. These classes teach skills that help people find good work.

Each donor gets a slip for taxes, just like at regular sites. The papers work the same for year-end filing.

More trucks will hit the streets soon. New stops will show up on online maps that track drop-off spots.

Want to find a truck? Check online. The site shows when and where trucks stop each day.

