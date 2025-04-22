Taco Bell Bringing Back Chicken Nuggets to Menus

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: A view of a Taco Bell restaurant on February 06, 2025 in Dublin, California. Taco Bell parent company Yum Brands reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations with net sales surging 16% to $2.36 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Starting April 24, 2025, Taco Bell will bring back Crispy Chicken Nuggets for eight weeks. The menu item sold out across stores nationwide in less than a week during its first December 2024 release.

White meat chicken soaked in spicy jalapeño buttermilk, coated in crushed tortilla chips, makes these nuggets stand out. The kitchen staff tried out tons of combinations before picking the winning recipe.

Customers can choose between a five-piece box with sauce for $3.99 or get ten pieces and two sauces for $6.99. Sauce options include Jalapeño Honey Mustard, Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, and Bell Sauce.

By 2026, Taco Bell aims to keep these nuggets on the menu permanently. This shows they're serious about jumping into the busy fast-food chicken market.

The nugget comeback is just one piece of the big menu changes. At Live Más Live 2025, they revealed two planned launches for the year.

Folks online have mixed feelings. While Reddit users loved the nuggets, many kept asking for old favorites like the Naked Chicken Chalupa and Volcano sauce to come back.

New meal deals pair the nuggets with hot Nacho Fries, melty nacho cheese sauce, and a large fountain drink.

The December launch got great feedback from customers. The unique tortilla-chip coating helps these nuggets stand out among other fast-food options.