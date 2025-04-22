ContestsEventsAdvertise
LISTEN LIVE

Taco Bell Bringing Back Chicken Nuggets to Menus

Starting April 24, 2025, Taco Bell will bring back Crispy Chicken Nuggets for eight weeks. The menu item sold out across stores nationwide in less than a week during its…

Randi Moultrie

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: A view of a Taco Bell restaurant on February 06, 2025 in Dublin, California. Taco Bell parent company Yum Brands reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations with net sales surging 16% to $2.36 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Starting April 24, 2025, Taco Bell will bring back Crispy Chicken Nuggets for eight weeks. The menu item sold out across stores nationwide in less than a week during its first December 2024 release.

White meat chicken soaked in spicy jalapeño buttermilk, coated in crushed tortilla chips, makes these nuggets stand out. The kitchen staff tried out tons of combinations before picking the winning recipe.

Customers can choose between a five-piece box with sauce for $3.99 or get ten pieces and two sauces for $6.99. Sauce options include Jalapeño Honey Mustard, Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, and Bell Sauce.

By 2026, Taco Bell aims to keep these nuggets on the menu permanently. This shows they're serious about jumping into the busy fast-food chicken market.

The nugget comeback is just one piece of the big menu changes. At Live Más Live 2025, they revealed two planned launches for the year.

Folks online have mixed feelings. While Reddit users loved the nuggets, many kept asking for old favorites like the Naked Chicken Chalupa and Volcano sauce to come back.

New meal deals pair the nuggets with hot Nacho Fries, melty nacho cheese sauce, and a large fountain drink.

The December launch got great feedback from customers. The unique tortilla-chip coating helps these nuggets stand out among other fast-food options.

Good results during this two-month test could make these nuggets stay for good. Strong sales might get them a spot on the regular menu next year.

food newsTaco Bell
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: April 23
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 23
Sleep Deprived? Here Are Warning Signs You Need to Watch Out For
Human InterestSleep Deprived? Here Are Warning Signs You Need to Watch Out ForYvette DeLaCruz
This Day in Sports History: April 22
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 22
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect