Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter Unite for a Clean Country-Pop Duet

On February 14, Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter released a version of Carpenter's single "Please Please Please" on the Deluxe edition of Carpenter's album, Short N' Sweet. This collaboration is a little bit of pop and a little bit of country, emphasizing the mutually synergistic energy exchanged between the two artists.

Parton, who is known for her strong morals, asked that the duet not include profanity. Carpenter edited one spicy lyric in response, and the song's final version still retains Parton's classic charm. Parton emphasized her principles by stating, "I don't cuss. I don't make fun of Jesus. I don't talk bad about God, and I don't say dirty words on camera."

The accompanying music video creatively reinterprets the iconic film "Thelma & Louise," featuring Carpenter and Parton as glamorous outlaws with an ex-boyfriend tied up in the backseat. This visual tells a playful story that adds to the song's narrative, showcasing the artists' chemistry and storytelling prowess.