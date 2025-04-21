South Carolina Town Sees 77.6% Population Boom, Ranks 7th Among U.S. Suburbs
Fort Mill’s growth hit 77.6% from 2018 to 2023, making it the seventh fastest-growing suburb nationwide. A GOBankingRates analysis shows this South Carolina spot stands alone among Texas-heavy rankings. Families here…
Fort Mill's growth hit 77.6% from 2018 to 2023, making it the seventh fastest-growing suburb nationwide. A GOBankingRates analysis shows this South Carolina spot stands alone among Texas-heavy rankings.
Families here earn about $127,537 yearly, more than the $121,572 needed for a good life in the area. A typical home costs $527,953. People spend around $60,786 each year on basic needs.
Local schools sit at number 11 in the U.S. Parents pick Fort Mill for its top-notch teaching, plus it's just a quick trip to Charlotte, North Carolina.
Texas towns fill most top spots, taking eight places total. Way ahead of the pack, Woodbridge, Virginia, shot up by 887%. Next comes Fulshear, Texas, at 236.7%, with Celina, Texas, following at 190%.
The complete top 10 list shows:
- Woodbridge, Virginia: 887%
- Fulshear, Texas: 236.7%
- Celina, Texas: 190%
- Princeton, Texas: 123.6%
- Prosper, Texas: 81%
- Fate, Texas: 80.3%
- Fort Mill, South Carolina: 77.6%
- Anna, Texas: 75.9%
- Midlothian, Texas: 70.7%
- Pecan Grove, Texas: 69.9%
Just Fort Mill and Woodbridge broke into Texas's stronghold on the list. This points to fresh interest in Southeast living.
Numbers tell a bigger story. More folks want homes near big cities but not in them. They're picking spots that mix quiet streets with city perks.