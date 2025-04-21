ContestsEventsAdvertise
LISTEN LIVE

South Carolina Town Sees 77.6% Population Boom, Ranks 7th Among U.S. Suburbs

Fort Mill’s growth hit 77.6% from 2018 to 2023, making it the seventh fastest-growing suburb nationwide. A GOBankingRates analysis shows this South Carolina spot stands alone among Texas-heavy rankings. Families here…

Jim Mayhew

Catawba River in York County, South Carolina

Getty Images Stock Photo

Fort Mill's growth hit 77.6% from 2018 to 2023, making it the seventh fastest-growing suburb nationwide. A GOBankingRates analysis shows this South Carolina spot stands alone among Texas-heavy rankings.

Families here earn about $127,537 yearly, more than the $121,572 needed for a good life in the area. A typical home costs $527,953. People spend around $60,786 each year on basic needs.

Local schools sit at number 11 in the U.S. Parents pick Fort Mill for its top-notch teaching, plus it's just a quick trip to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Texas towns fill most top spots, taking eight places total. Way ahead of the pack, Woodbridge, Virginia, shot up by 887%. Next comes Fulshear, Texas, at 236.7%, with Celina, Texas, following at 190%.

The complete top 10 list shows:

  • Woodbridge, Virginia: 887%
  • Fulshear, Texas: 236.7%
  •  Celina, Texas: 190%
  • Princeton, Texas: 123.6%
  • Prosper, Texas: 81%
  • Fate, Texas: 80.3%
  •  Fort Mill, South Carolina: 77.6%
  • Anna, Texas: 75.9%
  • Midlothian, Texas: 70.7%
  • Pecan Grove, Texas: 69.9%

Just Fort Mill and Woodbridge broke into Texas's stronghold on the list. This points to fresh interest in Southeast living.

Numbers tell a bigger story. More folks want homes near big cities but not in them. They're picking spots that mix quiet streets with city perks.

Fort MillSouth Carolina
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
North Carolina’s Favorite Book Genre Revealed
Local NewsNorth Carolina’s Favorite Book Genre RevealedAnne Erickson
Cancer Survivor Opens First CareBuilders at Home Location in North Carolina
Local NewsCancer Survivor Opens First CareBuilders at Home Location in North CarolinaJim Mayhew
Avelo Airlines Drops Six Routes at Concord Airport, Including Newly Launched Flights
Local NewsAvelo Airlines Drops Six Routes at Concord Airport, Including Newly Launched FlightsJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect