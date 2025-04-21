South Carolina Town Sees 77.6% Population Boom, Ranks 7th Among U.S. Suburbs

Fort Mill's growth hit 77.6% from 2018 to 2023, making it the seventh fastest-growing suburb nationwide. A GOBankingRates analysis shows this South Carolina spot stands alone among Texas-heavy rankings.

Families here earn about $127,537 yearly, more than the $121,572 needed for a good life in the area. A typical home costs $527,953. People spend around $60,786 each year on basic needs.

Local schools sit at number 11 in the U.S. Parents pick Fort Mill for its top-notch teaching, plus it's just a quick trip to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Texas towns fill most top spots, taking eight places total. Way ahead of the pack, Woodbridge, Virginia, shot up by 887%. Next comes Fulshear, Texas, at 236.7%, with Celina, Texas, following at 190%.

The complete top 10 list shows:

Woodbridge, Virginia: 887%

Fulshear, Texas: 236.7%

Celina, Texas: 190%

Princeton, Texas: 123.6%

Prosper, Texas: 81%

Fate, Texas: 80.3%

Fort Mill, South Carolina: 77.6%

Anna, Texas: 75.9%

Midlothian, Texas: 70.7%

Pecan Grove, Texas: 69.9%

Just Fort Mill and Woodbridge broke into Texas's stronghold on the list. This points to fresh interest in Southeast living.