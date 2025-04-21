Post Malone’s Ex-Fiancée Reportedly Identified in Custody Filing

The identity of Post Malone’s long-rumored ex-fiancée has reportedly been confirmed. On Wednesday, April 16, her name surfaced in a legal filing involving the couple’s 2½-year-old daughter. According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by PEOPLE, the woman’s name is Hee Sung "Jamie" Park.

In the documents, as reported by PEOPLE, Park is requesting primary physical custody of their daughter, who is identified only by her initials — DDP. She’s also asking for joint legal custody and says she’s open to allowing Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, visitation rights. Additionally, Park is asking that Malone cover her legal fees.

The full timeline of their relationship hasn’t been made public, but there are some key moments we do know. Malone proposed to Park during a trip to Las Vegas in 2021 — though it didn’t go quite as planned.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, he explained that he had lost “a significant amount of money” gambling and was “hammered” at the time. When he asked her to marry him, she told him to try again the next day.

“I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?’” he told host Alex Cooper in 2023. “I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said ‘no.’ She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ And then I did and I was sober and it was nice.”

Their daughter was born in May 2022, though Post didn’t make a formal announcement at the time. He later shared the news during an interview on The Howard Stern Show in June 2022.

By September 2023, he explained why he chose to keep his daughter’s life private.

“I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone’s life and it’s why I don’t want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready,” he told CR Fashion Book for the Muses issue.