Charlotte Airport Pianist Makes It To American Idol Top 20

Matthews, North Carolina local Josh King, 24, made his way into American Idol's Top 20 by performing a touching version of "You Are So Beautiful" during Sunday's show.

King, who regularly plays piano at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, impressed the judges with his emotional take on the Joe Cocker classic.

“The sweet and soft side of Josh…You’re normally like Mr. Life of the party, joking, joking, and you come out and just make us smile. I love that you displayed your sweet, soft side,” said Carrie Underwood.

Voting began at 11 p.m. ET Sunday and ended at 9 a.m. ET Monday. Fans could vote up to 10 times per contestant through the American Idol website, app, or by texting "21523."

Before his TV debut, King practiced his craft at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Playing for busy travelers every day helped him build up the confidence needed to perform on national television.

Monday night's show will cut the group down to 14 contestants. You can watch it at 8 p.m. on ABC or stream it the next day on Hulu.

Judge Luke Bryan loved King's unique style, while Lionel Richie praised how well he told the story during his heartfelt tribute to moms. The performance hit the perfect mix of singing talent and genuine emotion.

Anyone who wants to vote must be 16 or older and live in the United States, Puerto Rico, or the Virgin Islands. People across social media have been cheering on the North Carolina musician since the live shows started.