Charlotte DMV Lines Last Hours as May 7 REAL ID Deadline Nears

At Charlotte's South DMV office, wait times stretched past three hours on April 16. Staff turned away dozens of North Carolinians rushing to get REAL IDs before federal rules kick in next month.

"I tried to schedule an appointment five months ago," said Yolanda Smith to WBTV. "I knew the line would be long, but this is worse than I expected."

By mid-morning, the line twisted past the building's edge. At noon, staff asked visitors to scan QR codes for a spot in the virtual queue. The system crashed, leaving many stuck outside.

Mixed signals from the check-in system left people confused and angry. After scanning at noon, Holly Natwick got a message: No chance of being seen that day.

State transportation staff blamed worker shortages for the mess. Their Q-Anywhere system starts fresh at noon daily, but no one told the waiting crowd.

Starting May 7, you'll need a REAL ID to board planes or enter federal buildings. Look for a black or gold star in the top right; that's what makes it official.

Want one? Bring proof of who you are, your Social Security card, where you live, and insurance papers to any DMV office. Changed your name? Bring those papers too.

No luck booking online in North Carolina, every slot's taken through May. South Carolina might be quicker, but they won't let you book ahead for REAL IDs.

The DMV says they're working on solutions. They want more workers to explain things to people in line. They're also checking if noon is the best time for their QR system.