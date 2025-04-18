ContestsEventsAdvertise
LISTEN LIVE

Benny Blanco Explains Why Ed Sheeran Is So Relatable

Benny Blanco has a pretty good idea why Ed Sheeran connects so well with fans. In a new TIME100 cover story published Wednesday, April 16, producer shared what he thinks…

Kayla Morgan
Ed Sheeran performing live in 2022.
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Benny Blanco has a pretty good idea why Ed Sheeran connects so well with fans.

In a new TIME100 cover story published Wednesday, April 16, producer shared what he thinks makes the global pop star so "relatable."

“He sings sentences that we say all the time, but nobody ever puts them together like that in a song,” said Blanco, a longtime collaborator of Sheeran.

He continued: "The thing that makes him so good—and I'm in a similar spot—we're just kind of like the average Joe that shouldn't have really made it, but somehow we did. He has that humility and that insecurity, and I think that's what makes him so relatable."

Blanco also spoke about Sheeran’s impressive speed when it comes to songwriting. “Normally, it takes me like a week to write a good song,” he said. “He does not leave the studio until he writes three songs in a day. It’s insane.”

According to Sheeran, he once wrote eight songs in a single day—including “Eastside,” a track he worked on with Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid.

For Sheeran, the best songs happen fast. “All of the best songs are written within a three-hour period,” he said.

Benny BlancoEd Sheeran
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Sabrina Carpenter Lands Three Singles in UK Top 40 as ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Keeps Making Waves
MusicSabrina Carpenter Lands Three Singles in UK Top 40 as ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Keeps Making WavesJennifer Eggleston
TIME100 Gala Coming to NYC with Snoop Dogg as Host, Ed Sheeran and Myles Smith Taking the Stage
MusicTIME100 Gala Coming to NYC with Snoop Dogg as Host, Ed Sheeran and Myles Smith Taking the StageJennifer Eggleston
Diddy’s Team Calls Cassie Assault Video ‘Unreliable’ in Court Filing
MusicDiddy’s Team Calls Cassie Assault Video ‘Unreliable’ in Court FilingKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect