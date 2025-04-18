Benny Blanco Explains Why Ed Sheeran Is So Relatable
In a new TIME100 cover story published Wednesday, April 16, producer shared what he thinks makes the global pop star so "relatable."
“He sings sentences that we say all the time, but nobody ever puts them together like that in a song,” said Blanco, a longtime collaborator of Sheeran.
He continued: "The thing that makes him so good—and I'm in a similar spot—we're just kind of like the average Joe that shouldn't have really made it, but somehow we did. He has that humility and that insecurity, and I think that's what makes him so relatable."
Blanco also spoke about Sheeran’s impressive speed when it comes to songwriting. “Normally, it takes me like a week to write a good song,” he said. “He does not leave the studio until he writes three songs in a day. It’s insane.”
According to Sheeran, he once wrote eight songs in a single day—including “Eastside,” a track he worked on with Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid.
For Sheeran, the best songs happen fast. “All of the best songs are written within a three-hour period,” he said.