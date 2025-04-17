The Cause of Michelle Trachtenberg’s Death Has Been Confirmed
Fans have been wondering what led to the sudden passing of actress Michelle Trachtenberg—and now, we have answers.
According to The New York Times, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner shared on Wednesday, April 16, that Trachtenberg died due to complications from diabetes mellitus. Her death was ruled as natural.
A spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office told the outlet, "the amended determination was made following review of toxicology testing results." The same spokesperson added, "toxicology testing can be done without autopsy."
This sad news comes less than two months after Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in a New York City apartment on February 26. Police had responded to a 911 call and found her unconscious at the scene.
Shortly after her passing, PEOPLE reported that the actress had recently received a liver transplant and might have had complications from the surgery. A separate source told PEOPLE that she had been "really really down emotionally" and "told friends she was struggling" over the past year.
Still, Trachtenberg stood up for herself earlier this year when people online made negative comments about her looks. In January 2024, after posting a selfie on Instagram, she clapped back with this message: "Fun fact. This is my face," she wrote. "Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar."
Michelle Trachtenberg was known for her unforgettable roles as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl and Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She got her start as a child star, appearing on Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete and the soap opera All My Children.