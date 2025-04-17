Charlotte Nonprofit Stops Free Hotel Program After City Money Runs Out

When city funds dried up, Heal Charlotte had to halt its hotel room program at the Baymont Hotel. The $2.2 million grant that kept a roof over many heads is now gone. While 35 to 40 families still get support at the Sugar Creek Road site, free rooms are no longer an option.

The nonprofit spent the 2023 funds on a year-long master lease. As money vanished, eight families from the initial 17 free rooms scattered to different hotels.

"We thank Heal Charlotte, Gregory Jackson. He did what he said he was going to do. He did help many families. This was a program. This is not our property. We understand that, but a seven-day notice to pack up," said Carmen Lamar to Queen City News.

Greg Jackson, who started the group, wants to set things straight. "The campus is not closed. While our one-year master lease has ended, we are still fully operational and currently supporting 35 to 40 families who remain on-site," Jackson said.

Staff members now focus on finding stable homes for current residents. Despite the funding gap, they keep offering vital services to those still at the hotel.

The sudden shift adds to Charlotte's growing housing crisis. With just seven days' warning, some had to pack their bags when funding stopped.

Quick action by the nonprofit got several families into other hotels. Support groups stick around, lending a hand to those who stayed put.