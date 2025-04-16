SZA Launches ‘Not Beauty’ Lip Line: Where to Get it

ContestsEventsAdvertise
SZA is stepping into the beauty world in her own unique way. She’s launching Not Beauty, a new makeup line that will be available exclusively at pop-up shops during her and Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour, which kicks off this week.

The first product in the spotlight is a set of lip glosses in three signature shades: In The Flesh, Strawberry Jelly, and Quartz, each priced at $23. This is just the beginning—SZA’s full lip collection will eventually include lip stains, lip liners, and lip creams.

But for SZA, this line is about more than makeup. “NOT BEAUTY wasn’t about me trying to enter the beauty market, it’s about me filling a need, it’s about me needing something that lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date.” SZA shared in a statement.

“There was nothing that existed that did that for me and also made me feel moisturized. I don't know much about much, but I know a lot about lips, and I feel like NOT BEAUTY is not beauty. It is just something that I wanted to share that worked for me and I hope works for you. It's really well made. It’s awesome.”

The brand’s packaging takes inspiration from the natural world, featuring textures and colors influenced by wood, plants, insects, and bold earthy tones. It also ties in with the aesthetic of Lana, the deluxe version of SZA’s SOS album.

Not Beauty is cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan, making it a thoughtful addition to the beauty space, on SZA’s own terms.

