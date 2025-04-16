Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to ‘White Rapper Mount Rushmore’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Favorite Rock Artist award, poses in the Press Room at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is not too happy about a recent list that was released. A "White Rapper Mount Rushmore" was recently released, and MGK is not happy about being excluded from the list.

On Sunday, he took to X to share his thoughts on the viral list that includes Eminem, Paul Wall, Russ, and Mac Miller... But no Machine Gun Kelly.

"Me not on the white rapper mt rushmore is blasphemy," wrote MGK on X. He also retweeted a video of him freestyling to showcase his talent and reasoning for being on the list.

MGK came onto the scene as a rapper during the 2010s, but later blew up and found fame as a mainstream punk rock/alternative artist. He still would jump back into the rap scene with freestyle videos over the years, but many consider him to be more of a "rockstar."

The list has sparked some buzz on social media. Many have begun reacting to who they feel she be considered on the list or voicing their opinions about those that are featured.

Some social media users have suggestions on who they feel should be on the list. Those artists include Jack Harlow, G-Eazy, Vanilla Ice, Iggy Azalea, and Post Malone.