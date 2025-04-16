ContestsEventsAdvertise
LISTEN LIVE

Happy Camper Cannabis Shop Grows With New Combined Store-Lounge Space in NoDa

A fresh chapter unfolds in NoDa as Happy Camper merges its operations at 2918 N. Davidson Street. The cannabis retailer now runs a mixed-use space where customers can both buy and try…

Jim Mayhew

Getty Images Stock Photo

Getty Images Stock Photo

A fresh chapter unfolds in NoDa as Happy Camper merges its operations at 2918 N. Davidson Street. The cannabis retailer now runs a mixed-use space where customers can both buy and try their products, with food trucks adding to the buzz.

Moving from split locations at 2017 and 3100 N. Davidson Street, the business now sits between Heist Brewery and Benny Pennello's. Their new spot transforms a residential-style building into a welcoming retail space.

This shift marks a turning point for Charlotte's cannabis market. The combined venue lets visitors purchase THC items and use them in a social setting. Its placement among NoDa's established spots shows how cannabis businesses are becoming part of the local fabric.

Among their stock, Five Flowers THC seltzers stand out. Each grapefruit-flavored can packs 5 milligrams of THC with just 20 calories - perfect for first-time users.

Food trucks will roll up to the new spot regularly. This mix of snacks and social space creates a fresh take on cannabis retail.

Across town, changes ripple through the cannabis market. The Culture Shop adds THC products to its premium food selection. Their shelves now hold both smoked caviar and cannabis items, blending high-end eats with new offerings.

These shifts at Happy Camper mirror broader retail trends. Charlotte's Best of the Best awards point to changing tastes, as THC drinks and specialty foods gain ground.

CannabisCharlotte
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
If you've ever wondered about the cost of a college education in North Carolina, child care costs or median income, then know that you aren't alone.
Local NewsAverage Cost of Child Care and College in North CarolinaAnne Erickson
American Airlines to Offer Passengers Free Wi-Fi in 2026
Local NewsAmerican Airlines to Offer Passengers Free Wi-Fi in 2026Randi Moultrie
Popular Food Truck Ms. DiDi’s Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Spot in East Charlotte
Local NewsPopular Food Truck Ms. DiDi’s Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Spot in East CharlotteJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect