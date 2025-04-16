Happy Camper Cannabis Shop Grows With New Combined Store-Lounge Space in NoDa

A fresh chapter unfolds in NoDa as Happy Camper merges its operations at 2918 N. Davidson Street. The cannabis retailer now runs a mixed-use space where customers can both buy and try their products, with food trucks adding to the buzz.

Moving from split locations at 2017 and 3100 N. Davidson Street, the business now sits between Heist Brewery and Benny Pennello's. Their new spot transforms a residential-style building into a welcoming retail space.

This shift marks a turning point for Charlotte's cannabis market. The combined venue lets visitors purchase THC items and use them in a social setting. Its placement among NoDa's established spots shows how cannabis businesses are becoming part of the local fabric.

Among their stock, Five Flowers THC seltzers stand out. Each grapefruit-flavored can packs 5 milligrams of THC with just 20 calories - perfect for first-time users.

Food trucks will roll up to the new spot regularly. This mix of snacks and social space creates a fresh take on cannabis retail.

Across town, changes ripple through the cannabis market. The Culture Shop adds THC products to its premium food selection. Their shelves now hold both smoked caviar and cannabis items, blending high-end eats with new offerings.