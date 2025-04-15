Lil Nas X Reveals He Lost Control of Face in Shocking Hospital Video

ContestsEventsAdvertise
Kayla Morgan
Lil Nas X poses in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a white lace ensemble with feathery hat.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Lil Nas X had fans doing a double take on Monday night after posting a surprising video straight from a hospital bed—and no, this wasn’t a music video shoot.

The rapper dropped the clip on Instagram on April 14, showing himself in a hospital gown and a colorful Von Dutch cap. But it wasn’t the outfit that had people worried—it was the fact that he couldn’t move one side of his face.

“This is me doing a full smile right now by the way,” he said, trying to grin while holding his jaw. “It’s like what the f---. Bro, I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f---. Ah! Oh my God.”

He covered his mouth, let out a laugh, and continued, “So...” before adding, “Oh my God, bro. Ahhh. Ahhh. So, yeah.” The caption? “Soooo lost control of the right side of my face 😭.”

Fans and celeb friends jumped into the comments to show love. Taraji P. Henson sent her support with, “Get well baby 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” while Wanda Sykes offered some wise advice: “Get well love. Sometimes your body tells you to sit down somewhere. Rest up.🩷.”

Not long after, Lil Nas X posted a follow-up video in his Instagram Stories, giving a closer look at his face and cracking a smile (as best he could). “We normal over here. We get crazy over here,” he said, adding over the video, “I’m so cooked 😭😭.”

Still, he wanted to let everyone know things aren’t as bad as they seem. “Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me!” he wrote in another Story. “Sake Ur a-- for me instead!”

He even shared a selfie from the hospital, poking fun at himself with the caption: “Imma look funny for a lil but but that’s it 😭😭.”

Sending Lil Nas X our best.

Kayla Morgan
