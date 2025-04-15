Jensen Ackles on Jared Padalecki’s The Boys’ Appearance: ‘It Was Fun to See Jared Out of His Comfort Zone’

In news that’s been keeping the SPN Family trembling in anticipation, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, the awesome duo who brought the Winchester brothers to life in Supernatural, are reuniting in the fifth and final season of The Boys. This marks the on-screen brothers' first collaboration after the fantasy mystery TV series concluded in November 2020, after 15 seasons, not counting Ackles’ cameo role in Padalecki’s action crime drama series, Walker.

The Boys creator, Eric Kripke, who also co-created Supernatural, teased the possibility of this reunion long before it became a reality. In a previous interview, Kripke teased that pairing Ackles and Padalecki together would “destroy much of the world,” which he finds “appealing.”

While Ackles has been part of The Boys since Season 3, as the antihero Soldier Boy, Padalecki's involvement remained under wraps, but as Ackles revealed, is “out of his comfort zone.”

Jensen Ackles Praising Jared Padalecki’s The Boys Performance

During the Creation Entertainment's “The Road So Far... The Road Ahead: Creation Boston” convention where both Ackles and Padalecki attended, the duo was asked how it felt to work together again. Ackles replied (via Movie Web), “To be fair, we never really stopped. It was very easy, and very familiar being on set together.”

Although both The Boys and Supernatural were created by Kripke, Ackles called both shows “a very different playground,” in which he saw Padalecki rise to the occasion.

He might not be able to give any details about The Boys’ Season 5, but Ackles said, “It was fun to see Jared outside of his comfort zone.” To which Padalecki agreed enthusiastically, “So out of my comfort zone!” He praised the Gilmore Girls actor and said, “But, you handled it with grace, and you were awesome, and, I already told you this, but I was proud of what you put in. It was good in this show with this people that I've come to know, and deliver the way he did.”

What to Expect in The Boys Season 5?

Not many details have been released about the final season of the satirical superhero drama series. Most of the cast will be back for the final season, and aside from Padalecki, Misha Collins who played the angel Castiel in Supernatural, will also be part of Season 5.

In an interview with Variety, Kripke revealed that Ackles’ Soldier Boy will be featured prominently in the last season: “He’s going to be in Season 5 quite a lot. We want him to be a big character. There’s a lot of good father-son emotion between him and Homelander that we never really got a chance to play that we’re really interested in.”