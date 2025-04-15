Charlotte Wine + Food Week Sets 5-Day Schedule for April 2025

The city's biggest wine celebration runs April 23-27. Twelve skilled chefs will prepare dishes to match twenty select wines at the main event. The schedule spans five days with special meals, wine sales, and a final morning feast.

A special meal at Chapter 6 starts it all, where Napa Valley's Julian Fayard shares his wines. The next night brings a high-end gathering where guests bid on rare bottles.

Saturday's main event fills the space with cooking stations, wine samples, and mixed drinks. Musicians play while guests taste and mingle.

At a recent preview, Chapter 6's Chef Bernie Crate showed what's coming. His kitchen created tender lamb wrapped in pasta, topped with smoky eggplant and a light green sauce. This dish hints at the careful matching of food and wine planned for each meal.

"We need to create a menu that complements the wines perfectly," said Chef Crate to WCNC.

Restaurant Constance hosts the final evening. Those who want a daytime option can join the sparkling wine breakfast on Sunday.