Charlotte Wine + Food Week Sets 5-Day Schedule for April 2025
The city's biggest wine celebration runs April 23-27. Twelve skilled chefs will prepare dishes to match twenty select wines at the main event. The schedule spans five days with special meals, wine sales, and a final morning feast.
A special meal at Chapter 6 starts it all, where Napa Valley's Julian Fayard shares his wines. The next night brings a high-end gathering where guests bid on rare bottles.
Saturday's main event fills the space with cooking stations, wine samples, and mixed drinks. Musicians play while guests taste and mingle.
At a recent preview, Chapter 6's Chef Bernie Crate showed what's coming. His kitchen created tender lamb wrapped in pasta, topped with smoky eggplant and a light green sauce. This dish hints at the careful matching of food and wine planned for each meal.
"We need to create a menu that complements the wines perfectly," said Chef Crate to WCNC.
Restaurant Constance hosts the final evening. Those who want a daytime option can join the sparkling wine breakfast on Sunday.
Spots remain open for select events. Visit CharlotteWineandFood.org to sign up or see what's new.