Charlotte Wine + Food Week Sets 5-Day Schedule for April 2025

The city’s biggest wine celebration runs April 23-27. Twelve skilled chefs will prepare dishes to match twenty select wines at the main event. The schedule spans five days with special…

Jim Mayhew

Getty Images Stock Photo

The city's biggest wine celebration runs April 23-27. Twelve skilled chefs will prepare dishes to match twenty select wines at the main event. The schedule spans five days with special meals, wine sales, and a final morning feast.

A special meal at Chapter 6 starts it all, where Napa Valley's Julian Fayard shares his wines. The next night brings a high-end gathering where guests bid on rare bottles.

Saturday's main event fills the space with cooking stations, wine samples, and mixed drinks. Musicians play while guests taste and mingle.

At a recent preview, Chapter 6's Chef Bernie Crate showed what's coming. His kitchen created tender lamb wrapped in pasta, topped with smoky eggplant and a light green sauce. This dish hints at the careful matching of food and wine planned for each meal.

"We need to create a menu that complements the wines perfectly," said Chef Crate to WCNC.

Restaurant Constance hosts the final evening. Those who want a daytime option can join the sparkling wine breakfast on Sunday.

Spots remain open for select events. Visit CharlotteWineandFood.org to sign up or see what's new.

